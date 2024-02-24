World Bank MD to arrive Dhaka this evening

World Bank MD to arrive Dhaka this evening

During her one-day visit, Bjerde will meet with the prime minister, finance minister, senior government officials, civil society, and private sector leaders

FILE PHOTO: Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director for Operations, speaks to Reuters during an interview at The World Bank office in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2023. REUTERS

The World Bank's Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today (24 February) evening on her first official visit to Bangladesh.

During her one-day visit, Bjerde will meet with the prime minister, finance minister, senior government officials, civil society, and private sector leaders, reads a World Bank press release.

She will be accompanied by Martin Raiser, World Bank vice president for the South Asia Region.

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh after its independence.

Since then, the bank has committed more than $41 billion to Bangladesh, mostly in grants or concessional credits.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing program supported by the World Bank Group's International Development Association (IDA).

