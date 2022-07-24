Exim Bank holds half yearly business development conference

Banking

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:15 pm

Exim Bank holds half yearly business development conference

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Exim Bank held its half yearly business development conference on 20 July virtually to analyse the financial results of the first half of 2022 and to implement a business plan for the rest of the year.

Managing Director and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah was present as chief guest, said a press release.

All the branch and regional managers joined the conference virtually. Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mohammad Firoz Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir, Shah Md Abdul Bari and Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and executives of the bank were also present in the ceremony.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed the overall activities, business possibilities and challenges for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2022. 

