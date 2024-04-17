Hasan Mahmud attends '9th Our Ocean Conference' in Greece

Bangladesh

UNB
17 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 01:29 pm

Related News

Hasan Mahmud attends '9th Our Ocean Conference' in Greece

UNB
17 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 01:29 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud attended the "9th Our Ocean Conference Greece 2024" held in Athens on 16-17 April.

He led a delegation at the Conference which is a regular platform for governments, international organisations, academia, private sectors and NGOs to come together with the aim of sharing a common vision for the protection of oceans and taking actions to support this vision.

The conference was inaugurated by the Greek President through a video message, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the first day, apart from various plenary sessions on the greening of the shipping sector, confronting plastic pollution, effective management of marine protected areas, and ocean-climate nexus, the foreign minister participated in a high-level segment with the participation of Heads of State/Government, preceded by an event where the Geek Prime Minister delivered the keynote speech.

The foreign minister also took part in a working lunch hosted by the Greek foreign minister in honour of the participating foreign ministers.

On the morning of 16 April, on the sidelines of the conference, the foreign minister had a bilateral meeting with the Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis.

The ocean plays a key role in human existence; it is essential for people's survival, well-being and prosperity.

It provides food, regulates our climate, and generates most of the oxygen we breathe.

It also serves much of the world's economy, supporting sectors from tourism to fisheries and to international shipping while it is connected to our culture and is a major source of inspiration.

However, the health of seas and the ocean, and of marine ecosystems in particular, is threatened by unsustainable practices such as discharges of wastewater and marine litter, unregulated and unreported fishing, and unsustainable shipping and tourism activities, said the speakers.

They said it is essential to join efforts on a global scale to mitigate the negative impacts of human interventions and improve the current state of our oceans.

Collaboration among nations, NGOs, private entities, academia, professional groups, civil society organisations and more is of paramount importance for implementing effective solutions, fostering sustainable practices, and safeguarding the delicate equilibrium of oceans.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh / ocean / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

2h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

2h | Panorama
While many big eateries have come and gone, Sajna has maintained its brand value in Dhaka’s landscape. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment and likes to play around with the menu. PHOTOS: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Sajna: The secret ingredient to keeping a restaurant lively over 3 decades

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

42m | Videos
Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

2h | Videos
What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

3h | Videos
Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

15h | Videos