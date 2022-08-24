Dr HBM Iqbal wins Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award

Founder Chairman of Premier Bank Limited Dr HBM Iqbal has been honoured with the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022 for his undeniable contribution to the banking sector of Bangladesh.

On the occasion of the Diamond and Golden Jubilee of India-Bangladesh Independence, South Asia Social Cultural Forum and International Literary Council organised "Maitri Utshab 2022" where the veteran banker was celebrated with the lifetime achievement award, reads a press release.

Renowned poet and eminent journalist of Eastern India Pankaj Saha and South Asia Social Cultural Forum Chairman Md Ataullah jointly handed over the award to Dr Iqbal on behalf of the Award Committee at Rathindra Mancha at Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata, India, on 20 August.

West Bengal Bidhayok Sree Debashis Kumar and former vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati Sujit Basu were also present in the ceremony.

Freedom fighter Dr HBM Iqbal said upon receiving the award "Since the beginning of the Liberation War India has always been there to support us and coming here to receive this award has been an unparallel achievement, an achievement that has both humbled and inspired me."