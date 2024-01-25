Premier Bank one of the highest taxpayers in banking sector

The Premier Bank PLC has been honoured by National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers in banking sector for 2022-23 fiscal year.

M Reazul Karim FCMA, managing director & CEO the Premier Bank PLC received the letter of recognition from Syed Mohammad Abu Daud Member NBR at a programme held at National Board of Revenue, Multipurpose Hall, recently, reads a press release.

Tax Commissioner Md Iqbal Bahar, Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU); Sayed Abul Hashem FCA, FCMA, Deputy Managing Director & CFO; Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, Executive Officer, The Premier Bank Limited; along with NBR & different institutions were present on the occasion.

