Premier Bank holds half yearly business conference

The Half-Yearly Business Conference-2023 of the Premier Bank Limited was held today at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman, Board of Directors of Premier Bank Limited graced the occasion as chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim presided over the event while vice chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal, members of the Board of Director BH Haroon, MP; Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; M Imran Iqbal (chairman- Risk Management Committee); Independent Director Kaisar A Choudhury attended the occasion as special guests. Independent director Naba Gopal Banik and consultant M Shahidul Islam also attended the event virtually.

In his inaugural speech, freedom fighter HBM Iqbal, gave special thanks to the branch managers and regional heads of the bank for the growth and development of the bank during the first half of the year.

He hoped that the trend of the success would be enhanced further in the second half of the year to make a big leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country.

Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim focused on sustainable growth and inspiration of upholding compliances to make a big leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of the ongoing year.

All branch managers, regional heads along with all divisional heads were the key participants on the occasion who reviewed the business performance of the bank in the first six months of the year and focused on strategies and challenges to turn around the business of the bank to achieve the objectives and yearly target for 2023.