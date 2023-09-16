Premier Bank, Mastercard launch travel business prepaid card for first time in Bangladesh

The Premier Bank Limited and Mastercard collaboratively launched a first-of-its-kind travel business prepaid card for travel agents on Friday (15 September).

The travel business prepaid card will offer special benefits including seamless visa fee payments not requiring any endorsement that affects personal travel quotas, no expense limit for single transactions and zero annual fees while experiencing the fastest and most secure e-commerce transactions in both domestic and global e-commerce platforms.

M. Imran Iqbal, director of Premier Bank Limited and chairman of risk management committee of the bank, Jamal G. Ahmed, director of the bank and M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank along with Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Mastercard Bangladesh officially launched the new Premier Bank Travel Business Prepaid Card at a sombre ceremony held at the banks head office at Iqbal Centre, reads a press release.

Syed Nowsher Ali, Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md Touhidul Alam Khan, additional managing directors (AMD) of Premier Bank; Sayed Abul Hashem FCA, FCMA - DMD & CFO; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of brand marketing & PR of the bank; Sohel Alim, director of Mastercard Bangladesh; HBM Shoave Rahman, managing director, Air Concern International Ltd; Shiblul Azam Koreshi, president of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) and S.N. Manzur Murshed, president of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) along with owners of top travel agencies of the country also attended the ceremony.