Banks ordered to form special units for identifying wilful defaulters

The banking regulator has ordered all banks of the country to form specialised units for identifying wilful loan defaulters within 9 April 2024.

The 'Wilful Defaulting Borrower Identification Unit' will have 30 days to determine whether someone is a wilful defaulter, the Bangladesh Bank said in a circular issued today (12 March).

The move comes as the central bank looks to rein on defaulters and boost good governance in the banking sector.

According to the central bank circular, the unit to identify wilful defaulters will be headed by officers ranking two grades below the managing director of the bank.

The main task of this unit will be to identify whether any defaulting clients- individual, institution or company- is a wilful defaulter or not.

The unit will have 30 days to determine whether someone is a wilful defaulter. However, if necessary, the managing director can extend the period by another 30 days.

The list of wilful defaulters should be sent to the central bank every three months. The list will also include details such as the reason for wilful default and whether the bank has sent any notice to the defaulter to pay back the loan.

The units will begin work from 1 July 2024.

Failure to comply with the said instructions will result in fines ranging from Tk50 lakh to a maximum of Tk1 crore for the banks, according to the circular.

Besides, a fine of Tk1 lakh will be levied for every day from the first day of violation.

According to the Bank Company Act, if a person or institution wilfully fails to repay a loan, they will be considered a wilful defaulter. A wilful defaulter cannot be eligible to be a director of a bank or financial institution until five years pass after their exclusion from the list of wilful loan defaulters.

The central bank has set a target to bring down non-performing loans to 8% by 2026 in light of IMF guidelines.

Besides, the central bank has taken 17 roadmaps to improve banking governance and reduce non-performing loans. One of those is identifying loan defaulters and taking action against them.