Govt-citizen teamwork key to solving city problems: Information state minister

Addressing reporters at the conclusion of a week-long waste exhibition organised to raise awareness among residents of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas to refrain from littering, Arafat stated that such collaboration would streamline problem-solving efforts.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A partnership between the government and citizens will facilitate the resolution of civic issues, said Information and Broadcasting State Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat today (15 May).

Addressing reporters at the conclusion of a week-long waste exhibition organised to raise awareness among residents of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas to refrain from littering, Arafat stated that such collaboration would streamline problem-solving efforts.

"The government will fulfil its responsibilities, but citizens must also play their part. While protecting citizens' rights is crucial, so is fulfilling their obligations. When citizens fulfil their duties, a partnership is forged between the government and the people, enabling seamless resolution of issues," the minister said.

The minister highlighted the frequent waterlogging in Dhaka following even light rainfall, attributing the problem to clogged drainage systems due to littering of various types of waste, including plastic bottles, chips packets, and bulky discarded items like mattresses, sofas, refrigerators, and water purifiers in the canals.

He stressed the need for extensive public awareness campaigns to discourage indiscriminate littering.

Arafat commended DNCC's waste exhibition as an excellent initiative to raise public consciousness. He expressed optimism that involving school students in the programme would instil a sense of responsibility in them, enabling them to advocate for proper waste management practices within their communities.

The state minister noted that Awami League is actively supporting DNCC's awareness campaign. He said that the party is committed to collaborating with the government in such endeavours.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Bangladesh Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, DNCC senior officials, and various ward councillors were present at the event.

 

