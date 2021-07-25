bKash enables cantonment institutes students fee payment free of charge 

Students of educational institutions under the cantonment and selected other institutres can pay academic fees through bKash without any charge during the pandemic while staying at home.

Besides, they can enjoy up to Tk60 instant cashback every month and a total of Tk180 in three months on the payment of academic fees through bKash, said a press release.

Payment of academic fees through bKash from any part of the country has brought relief to the students and their guardians, especially amid this pandemic.

The offer will be available till 30 September 30.

Students can enjoy the offer through bKash app, payment gateway and by dialing USSD *247#. A customer can avail the offer twice in a month. To know more about the offer, one can visit the website - https://www.bkash.com/cantonment-tuition-fee.

Students of 37 educational institutions including Rajuk Uttara Model College, Adamjee Cantonment College, Dhaka Residential Model College, BN College Dhaka, BAF Shaheen College, Bogura Cantonment Public School and College, Ispahani Public School and College, Rajarbag Police Lines School and College, Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt. Anwar Girls' College, Gazipur Cantonment Public School and College can get the cashback offer on academic fees payment through bKash.

To pay academic fees through bKash app, students need to select 'Pay Bill' from the home screen and tap on 'Education' icon. In next step, they should select Bill Period or relevant information, enter Student ID and proceed to payment with bKash PIN. Upon successful payment, students will get confirmation notification. They can save the environment-friendly digital receipt for future need.