bKash enables cantonment institutes students fee payment free of charge 

Banking

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 07:29 pm

Related News

bKash enables cantonment institutes students fee payment free of charge 

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 07:29 pm
bKash enables cantonment institutes students fee payment free of charge 

Students of educational institutions under the cantonment and selected other institutres can pay academic fees through bKash without any charge during the pandemic while staying at home. 

Besides, they can enjoy up to Tk60 instant cashback every month and a total of Tk180 in three months on the payment of academic fees through bKash, said a press release.

Payment of academic fees through bKash from any part of the country has brought relief to the students and their guardians, especially amid this pandemic.

The offer will be available till 30 September 30. 

Students can enjoy the offer through bKash app, payment gateway and by dialing USSD *247#. A customer can avail the offer twice in a month. To know more about the offer, one can visit the website - https://www.bkash.com/cantonment-tuition-fee.

Students of 37 educational institutions including Rajuk Uttara Model College, Adamjee Cantonment College, Dhaka Residential Model College, BN College Dhaka, BAF Shaheen College, Bogura Cantonment Public School and College, Ispahani Public School and College, Rajarbag Police Lines School and College, Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt. Anwar Girls' College, Gazipur Cantonment Public School and College can get the cashback offer on academic fees payment through bKash.

To pay academic fees through bKash app, students need to select 'Pay Bill' from the home screen and tap on 'Education' icon. In next step, they should select Bill Period or relevant information, enter Student ID and proceed to payment with bKash PIN. Upon successful payment, students will get confirmation notification. They can save the environment-friendly digital receipt for future need.

 

Corporates

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh goes into fresh 14-day stricter lockdown

Bangladesh goes into fresh 14-day stricter lockdown

24m | Videos
RoRo ferry collides with Padma bridge pillar, 25 injured

RoRo ferry collides with Padma bridge pillar, 25 injured

24m | Videos
Thrift shopping now a new trend

Thrift shopping now a new trend

29m | Videos
TBS Food: Monipuri spices and herbs

TBS Food: Monipuri spices and herbs

29m | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds