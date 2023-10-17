ICAO to expand training cooperation in Bangladesh's aviation sector

Aviation

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 09:29 pm

The training services arrangement framework was signed at the 58th ICAO-DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) Conference being held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka from 15-19 October, with the participation of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

A pedestrian walks past the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) headquarters building in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) signed a framework yesterday to further expand training cooperation in Bangladesh's aviation sector.

The training services arrangement framework was signed at the 58th ICAO-DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) Conference being held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka from 15-19 October, with the participation of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar and CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman signed the framework on behalf of their respective parties.

The main objective of this training services arrangement is to ensure international standard training cooperation. This will pave the way for the creation of skilled and well-trained manpower in the aviation sector in Bangladesh. As a result, ICAO will play a more effective role in enhancing the professional skills of the employees engaged in other technical or operational tasks including air traffic control of CAAB, reads a press release.

On the third day of the conference, mutual cooperation, training, management, and various legal important issues of ICAO in enhancing the capacity of the aviation sector were discussed under the supervision of the CAAB Chairman.

A training service arrangement framework was also signed between ICAO and the Philippines on the same day.

