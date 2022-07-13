Biman gets new MD

Aviation

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 05:53 pm

The government has appointed Zahid Hossain as the new managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Wednesday in this connection.

The notification was signed by Deputy Secretary Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman as per the order of President Abdul Hamid.

Zahid Hossain will replace Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, managing director & CEO, who has also been posted to the social welfare department as the director general.
 

