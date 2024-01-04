Biman Bangladesh celebrates 52nd founding anniversary

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 05:03 pm

Biman Bangladesh celebrates 52nd founding anniversary

Officials of the national flag carrier paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths on his portrait of at its head office on the occasion

Biman Bangladesh officials celebrates the airline&#039;s 52nd anniversary. Photo: Courtesy
Biman Bangladesh officials celebrates the airline's 52nd anniversary. Photo: Courtesy

The national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh, founded by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, celebrated its 52nd founding anniversary today (4 January).

Officials of the national flag carrier paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths on his portrait of at its head office on the occasion, reads a press statement issued on the day.

Biman Chairman Mustafa Kamal Uddin, also a former senior secretary of the home ministry, was present as the chief guest in the event.

 Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, was present as a special guest at the event presided over by Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim.

Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Biman directors, senior officers, employees of all levels and journalists from print, electronic and online media were also present on the occasion.

The Balaka Biman Cultural Team organised a cultural programme marking the national flag carrier's founding anniversary.

A pitha festival was also organised. 

The airline also announced its founding anniversary was broadcasted on its every flight and greeting gifts were distributed among the passengers of all flights departing from Dhaka.

A special exhibition of ground handling equipment was organised at the aircraft hangar complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

