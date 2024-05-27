Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

Having curly hair is not just a hairstyle, it's a lifestyle. Curly hair requires special care because of its unique characteristics. Unlike straight hair, curls tend to be drier, because the scalp's natural oils have difficulty travelling down the spiral-shaped hair strands, making it prone to frizz, tangles, and breakage.

As the structure of curly hair is different for each person, personalised routines are necessary to cater to the different curl patterns and textures.

Special care for curly hair often involves using hydrating and nourishing products, advanced heat styling, and employing techniques like co-washing, plopping, or diffusing, to enhance and define curls without causing frizz or disrupting their natural shape.

In the past, hair products in the market were often generalised, with the same products marketed to both straight and curly hair. However, over the last two decades, there has been a significant shift in the haircare industry.

The Business Standard picked a series of products and styling gadgets so you can rock your curls.

L'Oreal Paris Sulfate Free Shampoo

L'Oreal Paris Sulfate Free Shampoo stands out as one of the best options for curly hair in need of lightweight, anti-frizz hydration. Formulated with coconut oil, it provides deep moisture for up to 48 hours of defined curls.

This sulphate-free formula is gentle yet effective, ensuring that curls are hydrated without feeling weighed down. The EverPure Hydracharge System, consisting of the shampoo and conditioner, delivers nourishing hydration, leaving curls soft and manageable.

Where to buy: Rokomari, Ubuy, Unimart, Klassy Missy

Price: Tk3,284

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is a highly moisturising and repairing conditioner that protects and mends damaged hair, split ends, and frizz by re-linking broken bonds.

It is free from DEA, Aldehydes and Formaldehyde and is formulated for daily wash use, earning it a solid 4.6 stars on Amazon. Given the high price tag of the product, you can incorporate it into your hair care routine once or twice a week.

Where to buy: Basic and Beyond Bd, Beauty IV, Unimart, Klassy Missy

Price: Tk6,200

Silk Pillowcase

When you're only washing your hair every few days, you've got to make it last — and sleeping on a silk pillowcase will help extend the lifespan of your styled hair.

Silk is far less absorbent than cotton, making it less likely for the pillowcase to absorb our hair's natural oil throughout the night.

Where to buy: Daraz

Price: Tk2,080

Groome Detangling Brush

Detangling brushes are essential for curly hair due to their unique texture and tendency to tangle.

A detangling brush is designed with special bristles that are spaced out and flexible, allowing them to gently glide through the curls without causing damage.

The Groome Detangling Brush is one of the game changers. The unique cone-shaped plastic bristles of the brush work to separate the hair sideways instead of down, gently unravelling even the toughest tangles.

Where to buy: Shajgoj

Price: Tk350

Remington Curl & Straight Confidence Hairdryer (D5706)

The Remington Curl & Straight Confidence Hairdryer (D5706) comes with a unique curling nozzle. The nozzle's shape is designed to fit the body of the 45mm barrel brush to create those salon-quality, bouncy, blow-dry curls.

Choose between three heat settings and two speed settings that suit your hair type and style. The lightweight hairdryer has the power and performance to provide results in no time. Moreover, the gadget enables ionic conditioning with 90% more ions for a frizz-free shine.

Where to buy: Beauty Mind, Almas

Price: Tk8,500

Cantu Sulfate Free Hydrating Cream Conditioner

What sets Cantu apart is its dedication to creating products that are gentle yet effective. Free from sulphates, parabens, and mineral oils, this conditioner is suitable for all hair types, including curly and wavy textures.

Its lightweight formula ensures that hair is thoroughly hydrated without feeling weighed down or greasy, making it perfect for daily use.

Infused with shea butter and essential oils, this conditioner works wonders in replenishing lost moisture and restoring vitality to even the most parched locks.

Where to buy: Asteriabd

Price: Tk1,020

Silk Scrunchies

Curly hair is more delicate and prone to damage than straight hair. Silk scrunchies provide a gentler hold, preventing pulling and tugging that can occur with other hair ties, thus reducing breakage and split ends.

Traditional hair ties can disrupt the natural curl pattern, leading to flattened or stretched-out curls, whereas silk scrunchies allow curls to maintain their shape.

Moreover, silk scrunchies are less likely to leave creases or dents in the hair compared to regular hair ties, making them ideal for preserving hairstyles, especially if you like to wear your hair up at night or during workouts.

Where to buy: Hazy Official

Price: Tk250