Shanta Holdings unveils 1.5m sq ft 'Dhaka Tower' project

Corporates

26 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 06:39 pm

Related News

Shanta Holdings unveils 1.5m sq ft 'Dhaka Tower' project

26 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 06:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shanta Holdings Ltd, the country's leading real estate developer, on 24 May announced a new project called "Dhaka Tower" – a 500 ft skyscraper designed by the renowned studio "The Office of Metropolitan Architects (OMA)" of Netherlands. 

The launching event was attended by OMA partner Lyad Alsaka, says a press release.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking for Dhaka Tower is complete, and the project is now open for bookings and due for completion by 2028.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Once built, the 1.5 million sq ft high-rise office building will become one of the country's tallest buildings and destined to be the next iconic landmark of the city, says the developer.

Located at Tejgaon, overlooking the Hatirjheel Lake, Dhaka Tower will symbolise the nation's ambitions and become a significant addition to the city's evolving skyline, it adds.

Featuring six basements accommodating 724 cars it will ensure convenient parking. Upon stepping into the 54 feet high atrium, occupants will be welcomed into a lofty and versatile space. 

The building will boast an exhibition space extending to a height of 130 feet, while on the top level will be a fine dining restaurant, adjacent to a publicly accessible two-tier observation deck providing sweeping views of the metropolis. 

The podium levels will host a variety of amenities and spaces which will include banks, ATMs, a food court, cafes, retail outlets, and showrooms. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Tower will feature a total of 21 high-speed elevators, including separate service or fireman's elevators, a state-of-the-art firefighting and smoke detection system, an integrated building management system (iBMS), a central security system and more. 

The structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), and facade designs of the tower have been crafted by the Meinhardt Group, Singapore.  

Additionally, with USGBC LEED platinum pre-certification it will be a state-of-the art energy efficient building, symbolising Shanta's commitment to sustainability and excellence, says the company.

On May 24th Shanta hosted a corporate Gala Night which marked the official unveiling of the "Dhaka Tower "project. 

The launching event celebrated this architectural marvel and fostered a sense of optimism for the future. 

Shanta Holdings Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

5h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

7h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

1h | Videos
Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

3h | Videos
Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

3h | Videos