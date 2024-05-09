Biman inaugurates Hajj flights for 2024

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Biman Bangladesh Airlines commenced its dedicated Hajj flights this morning, marking the beginning of its annual service to transport pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia for the holy Hajj.

The inaugural flight, BG3301, departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7am, carrying 415 pilgrims directly to Jeddah. Biman Bangladesh organised an event to inaugurate the Hajj flights at 6am today (9 May), reads a press release. 

Minister of Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haq Khan, who inaugurated the event, said the pilgrims are the guests of Allah. It is possible to attain Allah's satisfaction by ensuring their satisfaction, he added.

"This matter should be kept in consideration in the case of Hajj pilgrims' transportation. Hajj pilgrims should be treated in a friendly and cordial manner. Care must be taken to ensure that the pilgrims do not feel helpless or uncomfortable while traveling by air," he added.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by key figures including Md Faridul Haque Khan, minister of Religious Affairs; Sajjadul Hassan, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism; Air Vice Marshal Md Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB); Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines; and Md Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB).

This year, a record number of 85,257 Bangladeshi pilgrims will journey to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines handling approximately 50% of these travelers, totaling 42,629 pilgrims. To accommodate this massive undertaking, Biman has scheduled 116 pre-Hajj flights and 125 post-Hajj flights. Furthermore, the airline has expanded its service to include flights from Sylhet and Chattogram, enhancing access and convenience for pilgrims across Bangladesh.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines continues to operate these flights exclusively with its own fleet, underscoring its capability and readiness to manage the logistical demands of Hajj travel.a

