'Ensure Dhaka-Rome flights don't get closed due to corruption again': Expatriates urge Biman

Biman is operating flights on the Dhaka-Rome route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Courtesy

Alleging that Biman Bangladesh Airlines' previous direct flight service from Dhaka to Rome was closed due to corruption and mismanagement, Bangladesh expatriates in Italy have called on the national flag carrier to ensure that the service does not meet the same end again.

"There was direct flight service between Dhaka-Rome till 2015. But the service was closed because of a group of Biman officials here [Italy]," Kibria Gholam Mohammad, who has lived in Italy for 40 years and is the organising secretary of the European Union Awami League, said at a programme marking the launch of direct Biman flights to Rome on Wednesday (27 March).

Speaking to The Business Standard expatriates in the European country blamed Biman's the-then station manager in Rome for the direct flight service's closure in 2015.

"Instead of selling the tickets in the conventional way, they used to manipulate the ticket sales by not releasing them on time. They would later sell those tickets on the black market," alleged one expatriate, who wished not to be named.

However, Biman Bangladesh authorities have rejected the expatriates' allegation of corruption regarding ticket sales.

The airline claimed that the Dhaka-Rome direct flight was closed nine years ago as the service was not profitable for Biman at the time.

There are about 350,000 expatriate Bangladeshis in Italy. Targeting this population, Biman recently resumed its direct air service to Rome on 27 March.

Speaking at the service's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain gave a staunch warning against irregularities and corruption.

"No corruption in Biman services will be tolerated. This route has been re-opened keeping in mind the high demand of passengers. So service must be a priority," he said.

Currently, Biman is operating Dhaka-Rome direct flights with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

On Wednesday, the first direct flight to Rome from Dhaka in nine years was completed with 11 business class and 243 economy class passengers.