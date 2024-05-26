Biman halts Cox's Bazar flights due to Cyclone Remal, launch services suspended on all routes

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the suspension of its flights to Cox's Bazar for today (Sunday) due to Cyclonic storm Remal.

Besides, flights of BG395 and BG391 to Kolkata will remain suspended on Sunday (26 May) and Monday (27 May), respectively, said Bosra Islam, general manager of the Public Relations Wing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry suspended launch services on all routes from 10pm today as the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay intensified into Cyclone Remal.

All launches of inland waterways from Dhaka River Ports will remain suspended until further notice, said Md Jahangir Alam Khan, senior information officer of the ministry.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger Signal 7 and danger Signal 6 for Cox's Bazar and Chattogram seaports.

According to the BMD, the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm "Remal" over northwest Bay and adjoining area yesterday (25 May) evening.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman said cyclonic storm 'Remal' is projected to make landfall in the coastal regions of Satkhira in Khulna and Cox's Bazar in Chattogram by Sunday evening.

Almost 4,000 shelter centres have been prepared in the coastal districts, equipped with adequate dry food, he said while speaking at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.