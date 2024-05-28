PM orders ministry of disaster management to report on damage incurred from Cyclone Remal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 04:31 pm

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to find out and present the exact amount of damage incurred from Cyclone Remal which hit Bangladesh coasts on 26 May.

The premier gave the directive while chairing the last ECNEC meeting of the present government held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday (28 May).

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister Abdus Salam and Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmakar said the ministry will report the details by Sunday (2 June).

Planning Minister Abdus Salam said the premier also ordered necessary repairs in coastal areas which were directly affected by the cyclonic storm.

She stressed on completing the repair work before next monsoon.

Apart from this, the prime minister also instructed authorities concerned to look out for any drinking water crisis in the cyclone affected areas.

Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmakar said the premier also asked government officials to stand by the victims of this natural disaster.

 

