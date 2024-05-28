Aedes larvae found in 15% Dhaka abodes: Survey

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:54 pm

Aedes larvae found in 15% Dhaka abodes: Survey

It was revealed that 18 wards within the two city corporations are at high risk of dengue infection

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:54 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Aedes mosquito larvae have been found in nearly 15% of houses in the capital, with 14.30% in Dhaka North and 14.98% in Dhaka South, according to a recent survey.

The survey was conducted jointly by the two city corporations of Dhaka and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) between 17-26 April. 

A total of 3,152 homes across both city corporations were inspected, confirmed DGHS Director (Disease Control) Dr Sheikh Daud Adnan during a press briefing held in the DGHS conference room today (28 May).

It was revealed that 18 wards within the two city corporations are at high risk of dengue infection.

The survey found Aedes larvae in various locations, including water-logged rooms or building floors, plastic drums, and various types of abandoned plastic containers

In Dhaka South, 16.39% of abandoned containers were found to contain mosquito larvae, compared to 14.30% in Dhaka North.

