The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 91 points in the last four hours of today's session, despite the index jumping over 50 points in the first half an hour.

On the day, the DSEX closed at 5,278 points, and the turnover at the DSE dropped over 13% to stand at Tk440 crore.

Among the traded scrips, 92 advanced, 265 declined and 37 remained unchanged.