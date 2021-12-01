57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:11 pm

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

The selected individuals will get various facilities for two years

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:11 pm
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

The government has selected 57 non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to honour them with the commercially important person (CIP) status for their contribution to the country's economy in 2019.

The CIPs were selected under three categories. Some 47 individuals were selected for sending the highest amount of remittances through legal channels, one was selected as a CIP for industrial investment while nine individuals for importing Bangladeshi products to foreign countries.  

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment published a gazette notification in this regard last week.

The selected individuals will get various facilities for two years from the date of issuance of the gazette. 

The facilities they would enjoy as CIPs include the permission to enter the Secretariat, invitations to participate in various national programmes, and priority booking of air, railway and waterway tickets for business purposes.

Furthermore, CIPs would get access to VIP lounges at airports, and their family members would get priority when booking cabins in government hospitals for treatment.

CIPs will get the benefits of foreign investors if they invest in Bangladesh. Their investments will be protected according to the rules of foreign private investment.

Abul Khaer Mia was declared the only CIP for industrial investment.

The 47 individuals declared as CIPs for sending the highest amount of remittances through legal channels are Md Mahtabur Rahman, Md Mahabub Alam,   Md Touhidul Alam, Omar Faruq, Md Kamruzzaman,  Md Monir Hossain, Md Faruqi Hasan, Saiful Islam, Md Abdul Rahim, Kazi Sarwar Habib, Fakhrul Islam, Abul Kalam, Ripon Dutta, Abdul Halim, Ibrahim Osman, Md Ashfaqur Rahman,  Kallol Ahmed, S M Parvez Tomal, Parvez Md Amanillah Chowdhury, Kabir Ahmed, Md Selim, Md Alamgir Jalil, Md Ayub Ali, Abdul Gani Chowdhury, Ikram Farazi, Morshedul Islam, Md Badsha Mia, Eunus Mia Chowdhury, Azadur Rahman, Jesmin Aktar, Lutfur Rahman Munshi, Nigar Sultana, Md Shahjahan Mia, Nurul Amin, Manjurul Alam, Abu Jafor, Iftekharul Alam, Easin Chowdhury, Md Ashrafur Rahman, Motiur Rahman, Farid Ahmed, Izaz Hossain, Ehsanur Rahman, Khorshed Alam, Abdul Aziz Khan, Abdul Karim, and Md Alam.

The remaining nine CIPs for importing Bangladeshi products abroad are Akhtar Hossain, Md Wahidul Islam, Nazrul Islam, Md Selim, Sheikh Manzur Morshed, Marufa Ahmed, Rafiqul Islam, Kibria Nayeem, and Md Sohel Rana.  

 

