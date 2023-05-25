Mercantile Bank greets chairman of RM committee M Amanullah for elected CIP

M Amanullah, chairman of Risk Management Committee of MBL, has been elected Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the government of Bangladesh for his contribution in export sector.

Morshed Alam, chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited along with the members of the board of directors and the management authority congratulated him with flower bouquet on Thursday (25 May) at head office of MBL, said a press release.

ASM Feroz Alam, vice chairman; Md. Abdul Hannan, vice chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, chairman, Executive Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal; directors, Managing Director & CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD and Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni were present on the occasion.

M. Amanullah, founder of the conglomerate, Aman Group of Companies, is a respected and distinguished industrialist in Bangladesh with the involvement in RMG, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics, Mass Media and Financial Institution and so on, reads the release.