176 businessmen get CIP status 

The government has selected 176 businessmen to honour them with the Commercially Important Person (CIP-export) status of 2018 for their significant contribution in the country's export trade.

The gazette was published in this regard on Wednesday.

Earlier, an order was issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

Of them, 138 businesspersons were selected for the status in the export category.

Exported products include: raw jute, jute products, leather products, frozen food, oven garments, agricultural products, agro processing, light engineering products, handicraft products, pharmaceutical, computer software, knitwear, plastics products miscellaneous.

Besides, 38 directors of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) were selected for the status.

The selected individuals will get various facilities for one year from the date of issuance of the gazette.

The facilities they would enjoy as CIPs include the permission to enter the Secretariat, invitations to participate in various national programmes, and priority booking of air, railway and waterway tickets for business purposes.