176 businessmen get CIP status 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 12:43 pm

Related News

176 businessmen get CIP status 

The gazette was published in this regard on Wednesday. 

TBS Report 
09 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 12:43 pm
176 businessmen get CIP status 

The government has selected 176 businessmen to honour them with the Commercially Important Person (CIP-export) status of 2018 for their significant contribution in the country's export trade.

The gazette was published in this regard on Wednesday. 

Earlier, an order was issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

Of them, 138 businesspersons were selected for the status in the export category.

Exported products include: raw jute, jute products, leather products, frozen food, oven garments, agricultural products, agro processing, light engineering products, handicraft products, pharmaceutical, computer software, knitwear, plastics products miscellaneous.

Besides, 38 directors of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) were selected for the status. 

The selected individuals will get various facilities for one year from the date of issuance of the gazette.

The facilities they would enjoy as CIPs include the permission to enter the Secretariat, invitations to participate in various national programmes, and priority booking of air, railway and waterway tickets for business purposes.

Economy / Top News

CIP cards / CIP Award / CIP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

23h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

16h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

19h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

19h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study