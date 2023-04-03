44 businessmen get CIP status

The government has selected 44 businessmen to honour them as Commercially Important Persons (Industry) for their contributions to the country's overall economic growth.

The Ministry of Industry published in a gazette in this regard on Monday.

For the next one year, the Commercially Important Persons (CIP) will be entitled to several privileges.

The facilities include invitation to national events, priority reservation of seats in government vehicles for air, rail, road, and waterway transportation for business purposes, access to VIP lounges at the airport, and letter of introduction from the foreign ministry to obtain a visa for travelling abroad.

The industries ministry nominated the 44 businessmen in six categories, namely – large-scale industries (manufacturing), large-scale industries (service), medium-scale industries, small-scale industries, micro industries, and ex-officio.