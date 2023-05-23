Confidence Group's Imran Karim recognised as a CIP for 2021

Imran Karim, Vice Chairman of Confidence Group, has been bestowed with the prestigious title of a commercially important person (CIP) for the year 2021 by the Ministry of Industries in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The recognition comes as a result of his remarkable contributions to the business sector, particularly in the large industrial manufacturing company category, and his significant efforts in boosting national income.

The award ceremony took place at InterContinental Dhaka on Monday (22 May) with Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque gracing the event as the chief guest. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, attended the ceremony as special guests.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque in his address, commended Imran Karim's outstanding entrepreneurial skills and his ability to foster growth in the industrial manufacturing sector. He emphasised the importance of recognising and appreciating individuals who have made significant contributions to the country's economic development.

Imran Karim expressed his gratitude for being honoured with the CIP title and thanked the Ministry of Industries for the recognition. He attributed his success to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Confidence Group, stating that this achievement would not have been possible without their relentless efforts.