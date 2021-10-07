NRB CIP Association gets new committee

Chairman of NRB Bank and Al Haramain group, Mohammad Mahtabur Rahman, has been elected as the President of NRB CIP Association, the apex organisation of expatriate Bangladeshis for the second time while Mohammed Yaseen Chowdhury, chairman of Akhtar Al Baluchi group elected as the new General Secretary of the organisation.

The 2021-2023 executive committee was formed in the annual general meeting of the organisation held at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Dubai, UAE, on Tuesday.

The 21-member committee has been unanimously elected by NRB CIPs from around the world, said a press release.

The other elected office bearers of the committee are: Senior Vice President-Tateyama Kabir (Japan), Vice Presidents- Md. Monir Hossain (UAE), Kazi Sharwar Habib (Japan), Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo (Russia) and Mohammad Shahjahan Meah (Oman), Assistant General Secretaries- Mohammed Shafi Uddin (Bahrain) and Mohammed Mahabub Alam (UAE), Organising Secretary- Md. Mahmudur Rahman Khan Shahin (Hong Kong), Joint Organising Secretary-Hafez Mohammed Idris (Oman), Treasurer- Engineer Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman (Oman), International Secretary- Kazi Shah Alam Zhunu (Sweden), Office Secretary- Abul Kalam Azad (Oman), Joint Office Secretary- Abdul Aziz Khan (Qatar).

Besides, the executive members of the new committee are Mohammed Selim (UAE), Shahid Hossain Jahangir (Australia), Mohammed Farid Ahmed (UAE), Abul Kalam (UAE), Mohammed Akhter Hossain (UAE) and Kollol Ahmed (USA).

In recognition of its significant contribution to the economy of Bangladesh by sending the highest number of remittances legally, the Government of Bangladesh annually selects NRB CIPs from expatriate Bangladeshis around the world on the basis of merit.

The NRB CIP Association, a reputed organisation of expatriate CIPs provided by the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, is playing a role in increasing remittance flow in Bangladesh as well as ensuring various opportunities for the welfare of expatriate Bangladeshis and their families at home and abroad.