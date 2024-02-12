10 tonnes of ginger arrive at Akhaura port from India after 7-month break

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 05:17 pm

The ginger has been imported at the rate of $450 per tonne

A truckload of ginger arrived at the port at 1:10pm Monday (12 February). Photo: TBS
A truckload of ginger arrived at the port at 1:10pm Monday (12 February). Photo: TBS

A consignment of 10 tonnes of ginger arrived at Akhaura land port today from India ahead of the upcoming Ramadan.

A truckload of ginger arrived at the port at 1:10pm Monday (12 February), seven months after the last consignment.

According to port officials, a company named SRSM Trading Private Limited imported the ginger at the rate of $450 per tonne. 

Customs clearance of the ginger will be handled by C&F Agent Hasan Enterprise at the land port.

Hasibul Hasan, owner of Hasan Enterprise, said, "Traders are gearing up to import various products for Ramadan through the port. Ginger is one of the items being imported for this occasion."

The ginger consignment is expected to be cleared from the port by tomorrow, he added.

Kamrul Parvez, assistant revenue officer at Akhaura land customs station, said approximately Tk1 lakh in duty will be collected from the imported ginger. 

Following the required tests, the ginger will be released from the port, said the official.

On 10 July last year, 5 tonnes of ginger were imported through Akhaura land port. Imports of goods through the Akhaura land port is typically irregular as it is mainly export-oriented.

