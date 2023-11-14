A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place today (14 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

EC may announce polls schedule tomorrow as its secy says Donald Lu letter won't influence timing

The Election Commission (EC) may announce the schedule for the 12th national election during a scheduled meeting tomorrow and the timing won't be influenced by the recent letter from US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

As per EC sources, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will address the nation at the meeting set for Wednesday (15 November) at 5pm, which will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television.

Drone surveillance on major Dhaka roads to minimise incidents of political violence: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has decided to keep major roads of the capital under drone surveillance in a bid to minimise possible incidents of violence centring the election schedule likely to be announced tomorrow.

Opposition plans to isolate Dhaka, blockading entry points

As the announcement of the general election schedule draws closer, the opposition BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other like-minded parties are planning to intensify their ongoing nationwide movement to resist the election under the Awami League-led government.

With eyes on election, AL asks grassroots to occupy streets

The ruling Awami League will take a tougher stance to control any unstable situation after the announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election.

The party is also determined to hold on to the field to win the election.

Internal US State Dept memo says Biden 'spreading misinformation,' Israel committing 'war crimes' in Gaza

One hundred US government officials from the State Department and International Development Agency have signed an internal memo criticising the White House for "disregarding the lives of Palestinians" and for showing an "unwillingness to de-escalate" in the Israel-Hamas war.

The memo, obtained by Axios recently, singles out Biden for personal criticism, accusing him of "spreading misinformation".

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 10,041 structures, houses

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday declared 11 more districts having no one without a land or home, raising the total number of such districts to 32 in the country.

The 11 districts are Tangail, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur, Brahmanbaria, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, Patuakhali, Sylhet and Moulvibazar.

All factories except one reopen in Ashulia

All readymade garment factories in Ashulia reopened today except one.

"Only one factory did not open today. All other factories that were closed under Section 13/1 of the Labour Act did," Sarwar Alam, superintendent of industrial police 1 (SP, Ashulia), said.

There are a total of 1,792 factories under Sarowar's jurisdiction in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai.