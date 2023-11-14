Drone surveillance on major Dhaka roads to minimise incidents of political violence: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has decided to keep major roads of the capital under drone surveillance in a bid to minimise possible incidents of violence centring the election schedule likely to be announced tomorrow.

At an around four-hour long meeting presided over by DMP Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman at the agency's headquarters today, instructions were also given to transport association leaders to set-up at least two CCTV cameras in every bus.

The main takeaway from the meeting was about police preparation for cracking down on arsonists.

In the face of a political impasse -- with major opposition parties calling hartals and blockades to push home their demand of holding elections under a caretaker government -- policemen present at the meeting were also asked to remain "more cautious" from Wednesday to avert any incidents of violence.

Both the BNP and Jamaat have asked that the election schedule not be announced against this backdrop, although the EC has decided to hold a live address tomorrow, where many anticipate the schedule will be declared.

On Tuesday, the United States dispatched letters urging "dialogue without preconditions" between the three primary parties: the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party.

According to the fire service, on average, more than nine incidents of arson took place in the country in 16 days from 28 October to 13 November.

In the meeting, Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid said, "They [who called blockades] couldn't create much [unrest] like 2014-15. Some parked buses were set on fire but they couldn't seize the capital or even terrorize the countrymen at the district level. We have to ensure the situation remains normal even after the polls schedule is announced."

Speaking at the meeting, a DMP official underscored that parked buses were the main targets of arsonists.

He urged all such buses to keep their windows locked and asked that more vigilance be ensured against motorcyclists as most perpetrators of arson usually rode in on such two-wheelers.

The meeting was informed that a total of 52 buses had been torched in the capital after 28 October.

Most – totalling 15 – were torched in the Mirpur area.

In the meeting, all DMP crime divisions and police stations were asked to nab the persons who took part in arson attacks by any means after analysing footage.

Policemen were also asked to arrest political leaders and activists who had specific complaints against them to avert any further criticism by international human rights bodies.

Speaking about the rally called by BNP on 28 October, which led to a streak of violence across the country, Habibur said, "One policeman was killed and many others were severely injured. One has already been taken to India for better treatment. So, don't hesitate to serve the nation when time arises."

On 28 October, the BNP had announced a rally in the Nayapaltan area to push home its demand for elections to be held under a caretaker government.

The rally was suspended midway by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, who also announced a hartal for the next day.

On the next day, Fakhrul was arrested by police.

This was followed by arrests of other BNP leaders, including Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.

The BNP hartal and the subsequent blockades it announced in the following days were joined by the Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties, who held similar demands.

With the election schedule to be announced tomorrow or the day after, the country is bracing for another round of political violence.