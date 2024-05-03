Can't hold on to power by 'mortgaging key of sovereignty to India': Rizvi to govt

The government will not be able to hold on to power by "mortgaging the keys of freedom and sovereignty to India", BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (3 May).

Referring to a recent remark by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that some political parties want to remove her from power, Rizvi said, "You have robbed the people's vote. Return power to the hands of people."

He made the remarks at a water and saline distribution programme organised in the capital by the party's Turag Thana unit amid the ongoing heatwave.

Rizvi also took a jibe at Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent statement that the latest Jatiya Sangsad election in January this year was the fairest national election since 1975.

"So, you [Quader] admit that the election of 30 December 2018, and the election of 5 January 2014 and the election of 1996 were not right?" the senior BNP leader questioned.

He termed the latest JS polls as a "dummy election".

"People from Bangladesh and all over the world have criticised this election. Now, Mr Obaidul Quader and his allies are trying to hide the scandal with lies. But nothing can be hidden in this era of technology."