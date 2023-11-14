EC may announce polls schedule tomorrow as its secy says Donald Lu letter won't influence timing

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:01 pm

Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected
Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) may announce the schedule for the 12th national election during a scheduled meeting tomorrow and the timing won't be influenced by the recent letter from US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

As per EC sources, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will address the nation at the meeting set for Wednesday (15 November) at 5pm, which will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television.

Meanwhile, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam dismissed the impact of a letter sent by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, stating that it wouldn't influence the timing of the election schedule announcement.

"The election schedule will be announced as planned. The letter addressed to the three political parties by Donald Lu will not alter the announcement schedule," he said during a media interaction at the Election Commission building in Agargaon today.

Stating that the Election Commission (EC) is unaware of the letter's contents, he emphasised the commission's commitment to adhering to its established course, guided by constitutional responsibilities outlined in the roadmap.

He also confirmed that specific details regarding the election announcement would be disclosed at 10am on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the United States dispatched letters urging "dialogue without preconditions" between the three primary parties: the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her firm conviction that the people of Bangladesh would cast votes independently in the next general elections and said, "The election commission may announce the election date and time [election schedule] in one or two days."

Previously, following a meeting with President Mohammad Shahabuddin, the CEC asserted that the national elections must be held in the stipulated time at any cost.

"We have an obligation to hold elections within the specified time. We will announce the schedule very soon," he said.

Later on 10 November, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman hinted that the schedule might be disclosed within a week.

Lately, the announcement of the election schedule has become a contentious issue, marked by warnings from major opposition parties like BNP and Jamaat about escalating their anti-government movement post the schedule announcement.

The political impasse persists with no signs of resolution, as both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP remain entrenched in their positions ahead of the national elections, which could be as early as the first week of January.

While the BNP and other opposition parties demand the ouster of the government and national polls under a neutral caretaker government, the ruling Awami League maintains the election will be held as per the constitution and under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On 12 November, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam reiterated that the next general election will be held as per the constitution, regardless of "who's doing what".

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when both ruling and opposition parties held rallies, marred by widespread violence, in the capital. 

The violence resulted in the torching of numerous vehicles and the unfortunate deaths of two individuals, including a police constable. The Chief Justice's residence also faced an attack, accompanied by vandalism at a police hospital.

These rallies, organised to press for a polls-time government, by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded political parties swiftly turned violent, leading to clashes with AL supporters and law enforcement in various parts of the capital.

Amidst BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the program, declaring a hartal for the next day (29 October), citing an alleged police crackdown during their event.

Subsequently, Fakhrul's arrest the following day, along with the apprehension of hundreds of BNP activists, prompted BNP to announce a three-day blockade starting from 31 October. Concurrently, Jamaat-e-Islami also declared a similar blockage program.

On 31 October, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were both arrested over charges related to the killing of a police constable and alleged involvement in city-wide disturbances during BNP's grand rally on the previous Saturday.

The United States, known for actively monitoring Bangladesh's political landscape, has consistently advocated for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in the country.

During the most recent media briefing on Monday (13 November), Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department, reiterated this stance, emphasising that the future governance of Bangladesh should be decided by its citizens.

