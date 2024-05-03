BNP falls under pressure while putting stress on govt: Quader

Those who wanted to keep us under pressure are now remaining in pressure as the Arab spring has also gone beyond the Atlantic, he said

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (3 May) said BNP now remains under pressure as they wanted to mount stress on the government through hatching various conspiracies.

"Those who wanted to keep us under pressure are now remaining in pressure as the Arab spring has also gone beyond the Atlantic," he said.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges minister, said this while addressing a press briefing held at the AL President Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi.

The ruling party leader, however, called for a greater unity of the pro-liberation forces to face the conspiracy.

BNP had created a panic across the country in the name of movement with a target to thwart elections and that's why they have lost people's support, Quader said, adding: "BNP leaders now become tired and their workers are also in frustration."

"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is now suffering imprisonment in the cases filed by the caretaker government," he said, adding that Khaleda is now in her residence due to the generosity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Even the activists of BNP failed to hold demonstrations demanding the release of Begum Khaleda Zia as the ruling Awami League did not file any cases against her.

The AL general secretary also said that the 75th founding anniversary of the AL will be observed in a festive mood.

In addition to this, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day on 17 May will also be observed through implementing elaborate programmes across the country.

The press conference was also attended, among others, by AL Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Huq and SM Kamal Hossen and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan.

