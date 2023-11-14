PM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 10,041 structures, houses

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (14 September) inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 10,041 structures and houses under 157 development projects including Sheikh Hasina Sarani (Purbachal Expressway) and the first elevated expressway in Chattogram.

Of the projects, 4,644 were various development infrastructures and 5,397 houses for the landless and homeless people under the Ashrayan-2 project across the country involving Tk97,471 crores under 24 ministries and divisions.

Among the schemes, 15 projects including the Purbachal Expressway, which was recently renamed Sheikh Hasina Swarani, were completed under the housing and public works ministry while different agencies of the shipping ministries are implementing 15 projects.

During opening the Ashrayan-2 from her official Ganabhaban residence through video conferencing, the prime minister declared 11 more districts landless and homeless free, raising its total number to 32 in the country, reports BSS.

The 11 districts are Tangail, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur, Brahmanbaria, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, Patuakhali, Sylhet and Moulvibazar.

The 21 districts which were earlier declared as landless and homeless free are – Panchagarh, Magura, Madaripur, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Chuadanga, Manikganj, Rajbari, Mymensingh, Sherpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Kushtia, Pirojpur and Jhalakathi.

She also declared 60 more upazilas landless-homeless-free following the distribution of the Ashrayan houses. With this, the total number of landless-homeless-free upazila now stands at 394.

The projects

The government has constructed buildings for 2023 government primary schools across the country while she also opened at least 1,259 buildings of different educational institutions under the education ministry across the country.

The four day-care centres implemented under a project of the women and children affairs ministry were also inaugurated.

The premier, as well, opened two technical training centres in Manikganj and Narayanganj, which were built under a project of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry.

In Dhaka, the long-awaited 12.5 km Purbachal expressway which was named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (from Kuril flyover point in Dhaka to Kanchan Bridge in Narayanganj) was constructed at a cost of Tk14,000 crore.

The expressway has no stopover points, traffic signals, or any other obstacles, so vehicles can ply its entire length between as little as six or seven minutes. It is expected to ease road communication between the capital, Chattogram, and Sylhet

The premier also opened 100 feet wide and 26km long canals on both sides of the Sheikh Hasina Swarani from Kuril to Balu River.

Constructions of the 6.20km long eight-lane expressway, four-lane service road, six six-lane expressway from Balu river to Kanchan in Narayanganj and four-lane service road were completed.

Construction of five intersections over Sheikh Hasina Swarani, 12 bridges, six underpasses, 13 other bridges on the canals, 36.8 km walkways, 12.5km boundary wall, two sluice gates and 11 sub stations have been completed alongside the installation of 1170 street lights under the project.

In Chattogram, three development projects of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) and one of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) involving Tk6,000 crore were opened.

The CDA projects include the 16km-long Chattogram elevated expressway, Faujdarhat-Bayezid Link Road, Bakalia Express Road.

The CDA projects were named after former city mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Jane Alam Donash and Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

The elevated expressway in Chattogram was constructed at a cost of Tk4,298.95 crore. The CPA constructed the Patenga Container Terminal at a cost of Tk1,230 crore with its own finance.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud built 51 houses for the landless and homeless people in his locality with his own initiative.

'Election schedule in a day or two'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the event reiterated her firm conviction that the people of Bangladesh would cast votes independently in the next general elections.

"The election commission may announce the election date and time [election schedule] in one or two days---the people will cast their votes freely," she said.

She said the BNP-Jamaat alliance does not want to take part in the election but rather to create an unstable situation in the country by carrying out arson violence to land people in suffering.

She also said her government has taken all measures including enacting new laws to make the election free and fair. "We have ensured the voting rights of the people through struggle."

Sheikh Hasina also said the election commission introduced transparent ballot boxes and prepared a voter list with photographs following the proposals of the Awami League.

"They [the BNP-Jamaat alliance] got only 30 seats [in the 2008 general election which was accepted by all]. Then, you say, will they be interested in participating in the next election," she said.

The prime minister said they have no intention to be in the next election rather they are out to foil the polls.

She continued that the BNP-Jamaat have started unleashing arson terrorism by setting fire to vehicles when the people are living in peace and comfort and the country's development has been progressing at full speed.

The premier reiterated her call to the countrymen to prevent arson terrorists, saying good sense should come to the arsonists and they must have to leave arson terrorism.

"We're still seeing the suffering of those who were burnt at the arson attacks in 2013 and 2014. So, we don't want people to suffer again," she said