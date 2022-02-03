Placenta may have mechanism that protects fetus from Covid; vaccines safe with rheumatic diseases

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
03 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:52 am

Related News

Placenta may have mechanism that protects fetus from Covid; vaccines safe with rheumatic diseases

Placenta may shed proteins to keep virus out

Reuters
03 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:52 am
A member of the medical staff treats a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive woman next to her four-day old baby boy at the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey November 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A member of the medical staff treats a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive woman next to her four-day old baby boy at the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey November 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The following is a summary of some recent studies on Covid-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Placenta may shed proteins to keep virus out

The placenta may have a way to protect itself and the fetus from infection with the coronavirus, a small study suggests.

Researchers studied 24 women who gave birth between July 2020 and April 2021. Eight had symptomatic Covid-19 in the second trimester, eight were sick from the virus in the third trimester, and eight were not infected during pregnancy. When Covid-19 occurred in pregnancy, particularly during the third trimester, placenta cells appeared to "shed" a surface protein called ACE2 that the virus uses to break into cells and infect them, leaving fewer gateways for entry. Women who had Covid-19 in the third trimester had high levels of an enzyme called ADAM17 that is known to help ACE2 release itself from the cell surface, the researchers reported in The American Journal of Pathology.

Top News / World+Biz

placenta / Covid / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

47m | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

47m | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

2h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

15h | Videos
End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

15h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

15h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb