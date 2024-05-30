Where is Benazir Ahmed?

Since a national daily ran a report on his "illegally acquired wealth" in late May, things have gone south for Benazir Ahmed, the ex-police chief. Now, accusations and inquiries swirl around him like a growing storm, fueled by media reports, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) moves, and the court orders.

But where is Benazir now?

Government heavyweights like Salman F Rahman and Obaidul Quader have dropped strong hints that Benazir won't receive special treatment while facing the coming investigations and lawsuits. The net around him seems to be closing and tightening.

Courts have ordered the seizure of his assets and frozen bank accounts. The ACC has summoned him, his wife and three daughters to its head office for questioning.

Despite the mounting pressure, the former police chief remains conspicuously silent.

Whispers of him fleeing the country have been swirling, yet information from both the Special Branch of Police and individuals close to him has been conflicting regarding his current location. While some claim he remains in Bangladesh, preparing for legal proceedings, others suggest he has travelled abroad.

According to his confidants, Benazir maintains regular communication with his lawyers and advisors.

One of his close friends, on condition of anonymity, told TBS, "Benazir recently contacted influential Supreme Court lawyers, intending to file a writ to halt the trial court's decisions on his asset confiscation and bank account freezes. However, he cancelled the plan. Now, he is making every effort to meet with high-ranking government officials."

However, the source mentioned that he left Shahjalal International Airport with his wife and three daughters on a Singapore Airlines flight on 4 May. They are currently residing in that country to facilitate medical treatment for his wife, Zeeshan Mirza.

The source was unable to confirm whether he had returned home or not.

Another source close to the Benazir family said, "He will surely appear on the scheduled date of the ACC summons, but it is uncertain whether his wife and daughters will also appear before the ACC."

The anti-graft body sent a notice to Benazir, asking him to appear at its headquarters on 6 June and his wife and children on 9 June, commission sources told TBS.

One of the sources close to the family said, "In the early morning, he used to go jogging at the Gulshan Youth Club after Fajr prayers. He would meet some of his friends from the business community, such as conglomerate group owners. Now, he no longer leaves his home."

According to some businessmen who used to see him during his morning walks, the former police chief's family is now residing in Dubai.

"He [Benazir] established his elder daughter and son-in-law in various businesses in Dubai after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against him. They relocated from Miami to Dubai and invested there. His younger daughter, who had to leave her US university due to the sanctions, is now studying in the UK and is believed to be currently in Dubai," the source said.

Benazir Ahmed served as IGP from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022. Before this, he held positions as DMP commissioner and RAB DG.

Benazir Ahmed was among those sanctioned by the US in December 2021 for alleged human rights violations while he was serving as IGP.

Since going into retirement, he has been primarily occupied with writing two books about his career and police life, one of which is an autobiography. Additionally, he has tended to his "Savana Eco Resort" in Gopalganj.

Another confidant of Benazir said, "He is now living at the apartments of Rancon Icon Tower in the capital's Gulshan 1. He rarely goes out."