Remittance crosses $2b in first 29 days of May

Economy

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 08:18 pm

Related News

Remittance crosses $2b in first 29 days of May

With the latest addition, remittance inflow crossed $2 billion for the second consecutive month.

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 08:18 pm
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Remittance inflow in May has witnessed massive growth with over $2 billion entering the country from abroad in the first 29 days of the month this year.

Year-on-year, remittance in May has increased by 38%, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

With the latest addition, remittance inflow crossed $2 billion for the second consecutive month. Earlier in April, Bangladesh recorded $2.04 billion in remittances through bank channels.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the central bank, remittances totalled $2.14 billion during 1-29 May.

Remittances stood at $1.55 billion during the same period in May last year.

In the ongoing fiscal year, Bangladesh recorded $21.26 billion remittances from 1 July 2023- 29 May 2024.

At the end of the same period last fiscal, remittances stood at $19.27 billion, meaning remittance inflow increased by 10% this fiscal.

According to senior officials of several private banks, remittances have started to pick up since the central bank raised the official price of the dollar by Tk7 to Tk117 in one day earlier this month.

Banks are now buying remittance dollars at Tk118-119 maximum while remitters are getting at least Tk121 per dollar with 2.5% government incentive added to this.

Bangladesh / Top News

remittance / Bangladesh / increase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

11h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

13m | Videos
What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

3h | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

4h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

5h | Videos