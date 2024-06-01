Actions against agencies causing distress to Malaysia-bound workers: State minister

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 03:36 pm

"We had asked the agencies to provide a list of those going to Malaysia by 15 April, but they failed to give any list," said the state minister

Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka&#039;s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. Photo: TBS
Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. Photo: TBS

An investigation committee will be formed to look into the incidents of distress caused to migrants heading to Malaysia and measures will be taken against those responsible, said Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

"Legal actions will be taken against those found guilty," he said during an interview with a private television channel today (1 June).

The state minister said, "We had asked the agencies to provide a list of those going to Malaysia by 15 April, but they failed to give any list.

"Our government is very sincere in dealing with issues of workers' harassment. If we receive a complaint, we will find those responsible accountable and take action," he added. 

The state minister said the ministry had written a letter quite some time ago to postpone the workers' joining dates to their workplaces in Malaysia, but they have yet to receive a reply. 

"However, we are trying through our embassy," he said.

Thousands of aspirant migrant workers have been facing uncertainty and distress as they tried to reach Malaysia before the 31 May deadline set by authorities in the destination country due to the mismanagement and dubious dealings of a syndicate of recruiting agencies.

According to sector insiders, the deadline set by Malaysian authorities has left over 10,000 aspiring migrants still waiting for flights. 

Many are unable to secure tickets due to delays caused by recruiting agencies.

Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, former secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), estimates that between 10,000 and 15,000 workers could not fly as of 30 May.

The situation is worsened by the issuance of fake demand letters, leaving some workers stranded as their prospective employers face blacklisting by Malaysian authorities for corruption.

Meanwhile, airfare prices on Dhaka-Malaysia routes have surged to four times their regular rates, with workers now forced to pay over Tk1 lakh per ticket, compared to Tk30,000-40,000 six months ago.

Bangladeshi Migrant Workers in Malaysia

