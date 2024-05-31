Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Videos

31 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 12:00 am

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

31 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 12:00 am

Nikki Haley signed her name on one of the missiles stationed at Israel's northern border. Before that, she wrote a message on it: "Finish them off. America loves Israel." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

15h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1h | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

4h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

3h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos