Heavy rain likely in Sylhet from 2 June: Met office

Rainfall in Sylhet region is likely to increase from 1 June, with heavy to very heavy rainfall from 2 June, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"Rainfall in Sylhet will increase in the next few days. Sreemangal recorded 55 mm rainfall in 3 hours from 12pm to 3pm today. Besides, it has rained in the surrounding areas of Sylhet," Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik of the BMD told The Business Standard.

The Sylhet Meteorological Office said Sylhet has recorded 705 mm of rain in May, which is more than double recorded in May last year.

Sylhet recorded 330 mm of rain in May 2023. In May 2022, however, 839 mm of rain was recorded, and Sylhet experienced a terrible flood that year.

As per India Meteorological Department data, monsoon air has already reached Chittagong, Sylhet, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions today (30 May).

There is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the districts of Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions under the influence of monsoon air.

Due to this heavy rain, there is a strong possibility that flood conditions will start over the districts of Sylhet and Rangpur divisions, according to meteorologists.