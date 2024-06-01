Police won't take responsibility for Benazir's corruptions: Home minister

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 03:41 pm

File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

The police would not be held accountable for any crimes committed by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (1 May).

"If former IGP Benazir Ahmed was involved in corruption, it was a personal matter. Bangladesh police would not take responsibility for this. However, the truth about Benazir's actions would be revealed only after an investigation," he said while speaking at an event at the TSC Auditorium of Dhaka University.

Regarding Benazir's departure from the country, the minister said, "I have heard that he has left the country but I cannot confirm it yet. I will talk about this after obtaining more details."

Addressing the murder of Jhenaidah-4 Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar, the home minister noted that the primary case has been filed in India. 

"The Government of India can apply to the United States to bring back the alleged mastermind of the murder, Aktaruzzaman Shahin."

He assured that orders have been issued to arrest the accused, regardless of their hiding places. 

"Arrangements will be made to bring back the fugitives from Nepal. Those who are guilty will be dealt with according to law," he added.
 

