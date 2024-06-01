Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

01 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 04:06 pm

A Manhattan court found Trump guilty of all 34 criminal charges. Under US law, the case in which Trump was found guilty carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. There may even be fines.

