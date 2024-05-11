Bangladesh reports 9 more Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

Health

UNB
11 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:33 pm

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,050,143, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Bangladesh reported nine more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,050,143, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,494 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate was 4.11% as 219 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates stood at 98.41% and 1.44 per cent, respectively.
 

