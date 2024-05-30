97% work of Dhaka airport's third terminal complete: Aviation minister

Aviation

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 03:21 pm

Related News

97% work of Dhaka airport's third terminal complete: Aviation minister

He said that plans are underway to build a second runway at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to increase flight capacity

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 03:21 pm
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan speaks to media after inspecting the progress of construction of the third terminal on 30 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan speaks to media after inspecting the progress of construction of the third terminal on 30 May 2024. Photo: TBS

The construction work of the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport is 97% complete, said Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan.

The remaining work is in progress and the third terminal will be opened for public within the end of this year or the beginning of next year, said the minister while inspecting the progress of construction of the third terminal today (30 May).

He said that plans are underway to build a second runway at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to increase flight capacity.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There are several hurdles in building a second runway. Buildings have been built around the airport. "Still we are trying to figure out how to construct a second runway," he added.

 

 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

airport / aviation / third terminal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

6h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

51m | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

1h | Videos
Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

4h | Videos