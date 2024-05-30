97% work of Dhaka airport's third terminal complete: Aviation minister

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan speaks to media after inspecting the progress of construction of the third terminal on 30 May 2024. Photo: TBS

The construction work of the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport is 97% complete, said Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan.

The remaining work is in progress and the third terminal will be opened for public within the end of this year or the beginning of next year, said the minister while inspecting the progress of construction of the third terminal today (30 May).

He said that plans are underway to build a second runway at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to increase flight capacity.

There are several hurdles in building a second runway. Buildings have been built around the airport. "Still we are trying to figure out how to construct a second runway," he added.