Dengue vaccine decision pending, govt prioritises prevention

As the country continues to grapple with a surge in dengue cases and deaths after the figures broke 23-year records last year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is prioritising prevention and treatment efforts while a decision on testing and using vaccines remains pending.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had expressed interest in introducing the dengue vaccine Qdenga, developed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, following the World Health Organization's approval of the drug in October 2022.

"No decision has been made yet regarding dengue vaccines. Indonesia is likely generating data on dengue vaccines, and we are attempting to establish contact with them. We have not yet received any specific instructions from the ministry regarding vaccines," Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, DGHS director general, told The Business Standard.

DGHS sought recommendations from the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (Nitag) about the vaccine.

"This year's dengue situation appears to be extremely dire. Dengue is no longer confined to cities; it has spread throughout the country. There are still numerous limitations associated with dengue vaccines." Dr ABM Abdullah, Personal physician to PM Hasina

"We will soon convene a meeting to discuss the results of the third-phase trial of Takeda's Qdenga vaccine. We will then provide our recommendations to the government," said Nitag President Dr Khan Abul Kalam Azad.

'Still numerous limitations'

Meanwhile, Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressed his concerns over the severity of the current dengue outbreak.

"This year's dengue situation appears to be extremely dire. Dengue is no longer confined to cities; it has spread throughout the country. There are still numerous limitations associated with dengue vaccines," he added.

"Not all age groups can receive this vaccine, and it is not suitable for those who have already contracted dengue. Therefore, we must prioritise mosquito control rather than relying on vaccines. We must eliminate mosquitoes and safeguard ourselves from their bites."

The strategies

While the search for a viable vaccine continues, with the dengue season typically spanning from July to October, DGHS is focusing on three key strategies to combat the disease: prevention, treatment, and logistic support.

"We have informed the city corporations about pre-monsoon, monsoon, and post-monsoon surveys for prevention. We are working to ensure the accurate distribution of information from every health complex to all areas," said Khurshid Alam, DGHS director general.

"Our hospitals are prepared. We have retained the hospitals designated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and we will add extra beds if necessary."

He also added, "Fluids are the most crucial element in dengue treatment. We have already spoken with all pharmaceutical companies about fluids. We have assessed their demand and provided them with the required quantities. Therefore, we anticipate no fluid shortages."

Khurshid also underscored the critical issue of mosquito control. "Researchers have observed that mosquitoes are now active all day. The breeding of Aedes mosquitoes in contaminated water is also a cause for concern. Additionally, mosquito repellents may not be working effectively, which needs to be addressed by those responsible for mosquito control."

Deaths and hospitalisation from dengue fever from January to 12 May have already surpassed numbers in the same period last year. DGHS has reported 29 deaths from dengue over the five months, more than double the number from the same period last year with 12 deaths.

Hospital admissions for dengue have also more than doubled compared to last year.

The country reported a record-breaking 321,179 dengue cases and 1,705 deaths in 2023.