Dengue vaccine decision pending, govt prioritises prevention

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
12 May, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 11:13 pm

Related News

Dengue vaccine decision pending, govt prioritises prevention

DGHS reports double dengue deaths since January until Sunday compared to last year

Tawsia Tajmim
12 May, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 11:13 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

As the country continues to grapple with a surge in dengue cases and deaths after the figures broke 23-year records last year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is prioritising prevention and treatment efforts while a decision on testing and using vaccines remains pending.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had expressed interest in introducing the dengue vaccine Qdenga, developed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, following the World Health Organization's approval of the drug in October 2022.

"No decision has been made yet regarding dengue vaccines. Indonesia is likely generating data on dengue vaccines, and we are attempting to establish contact with them. We have not yet received any specific instructions from the ministry regarding vaccines," Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, DGHS director general, told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

DGHS sought recommendations from the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (Nitag) about the vaccine.

"This year's dengue situation appears to be extremely dire. Dengue is no longer confined to cities; it has spread throughout the country. There are still numerous limitations associated with dengue vaccines."

Dr ABM Abdullah, Personal physician to PM Hasina 

"We will soon convene a meeting to discuss the results of the third-phase trial of Takeda's Qdenga vaccine. We will then provide our recommendations to the government," said Nitag President Dr Khan Abul Kalam Azad.

'Still numerous limitations'  

Meanwhile, Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressed his concerns over the severity of the current dengue outbreak. 

"This year's dengue situation appears to be extremely dire. Dengue is no longer confined to cities; it has spread throughout the country. There are still numerous limitations associated with dengue vaccines," he added. 

"Not all age groups can receive this vaccine, and it is not suitable for those who have already contracted dengue. Therefore, we must prioritise mosquito control rather than relying on vaccines. We must eliminate mosquitoes and safeguard ourselves from their bites."

The strategies

While the search for a viable vaccine continues, with the dengue season typically spanning from July to October, DGHS is focusing on three key strategies to combat the disease: prevention, treatment, and logistic support.

"We have informed the city corporations about pre-monsoon, monsoon, and post-monsoon surveys for prevention. We are working to ensure the accurate distribution of information from every health complex to all areas," said Khurshid Alam, DGHS director general. 

"Our hospitals are prepared. We have retained the hospitals designated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and we will add extra beds if necessary." 

He also added, "Fluids are the most crucial element in dengue treatment. We have already spoken with all pharmaceutical companies about fluids. We have assessed their demand and provided them with the required quantities. Therefore, we anticipate no fluid shortages."

Khurshid also underscored the critical issue of mosquito control. "Researchers have observed that mosquitoes are now active all day. The breeding of Aedes mosquitoes in contaminated water is also a cause for concern. Additionally, mosquito repellents may not be working effectively, which needs to be addressed by those responsible for mosquito control."

Deaths and hospitalisation from dengue fever from January to 12 May have already surpassed numbers in the same period last year. DGHS has reported 29 deaths from dengue over the five months, more than double the number from the same period last year with 12 deaths.

Hospital admissions for dengue have also more than doubled compared to last year. 

The country reported a record-breaking 321,179 dengue cases and 1,705 deaths in 2023.

Top News

Dengue / Vaccine / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

3h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

7h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

7h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

2h | Videos
War crimes are evident in the remains discovered in Gaza's mass graves

War crimes are evident in the remains discovered in Gaza's mass graves

1h | Videos
'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

3h | Videos
The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

5h | Videos