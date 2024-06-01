The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

Videos

01 June, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 11:27 am

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

01 June, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 11:27 am

Tech giant Google could not avoid the influence of geopolitics. The company is trying to capture the market outside the Chinese circle.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tech Talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

3h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

1h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
The computer was joke?

The computer was joke?

3h | Videos
Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

4h | Videos