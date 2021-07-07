Panic-buying as Vietnam announces broad Covid-19 curbs in biggest city

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:36 pm

Related News

Panic-buying as Vietnam announces broad Covid-19 curbs in biggest city

The measures effective for 15 days from Friday include a stay-home order, a ban on more than two people gathering and a closure of public transport services

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:36 pm
Vinhomes Central Park and Landmark 81, Vietnam&#039;s tallest building are seen from the Saigon river in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yen Duong/File Photo
Vinhomes Central Park and Landmark 81, Vietnam's tallest building are seen from the Saigon river in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yen Duong/File Photo

Vietnam will impose tight movement restrictions in its commercial hub Ho Chi Minh city from the end of the week to tackle a coronavirus outbreak, its health ministry said on Wednesday, in some of its strictest curbs yet.

The measures effective for 15 days from Friday include a stay-home order, a ban on more than two people gathering and a closure of public transport services, the ministry said.

"Fighting the pandemic is fighting the enemy," the city chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said in a health ministry statement.

"We have to accept to sacrifice short-term interests to prevent and fight the pandemic."

The measures were widely anticipated, with panic-buying seen around the city of 9 million people, the epicentre of the latest outbreak. State media reported unrest at a city jail where dozens of inmates were infected.

The health ministry on Wednesday said outbound travellers from the city would be subjected to a week of quarantine and testing at their destinations, a day after dozens of flights were suspended to control the spread.

The capital Hanoi on Wednesday banned public gathering of more than 10 people.

Vietnam reported over 1,000 cases for the first time on Monday and similar numbers on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of those in Ho Chi Minh City, where residents were rushing to secure supplies.

"Many of the shelves are completely empty, and I'm very worried about the situation," said Truong Thi Ngoc.

Vietnam's overall case tally is low having quickly contained most coronavirus outbreaks, but its current one has lasted more than two months and about 40% of the cases have been in the southern city.

It has 12,000 hospital beds prepared for treating coronavirus patients there, according to the health ministry.

Traders said speculation about a strict lockdown had caused a 4% plunge in Vietnam's benchmark index on Tuesday. The index recovered 2.5% on Wednesday.

Vietnam / Ho Chi Minh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

5h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

5h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh