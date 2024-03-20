Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge

World+Biz

AFP
20 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 05:48 pm

Related News

Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said Thuong was guilty of "violations and shortcomings" and his resignation was accepted by the party's central committee.

AFP
20 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 05:48 pm
Vietnam&#039;s President Vo Van Thuong looks on during a meeting with the Czech Republic&#039;s Prime Minister Petr Fiala at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on  21 April 2023. File Photo: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP
Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong looks on during a meeting with the Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on  21 April 2023. File Photo: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP

Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong has resigned after just one year in the job, state media announced Wednesday, as the communist country mounts a sweeping anti-graft purge.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said Thuong was guilty of "violations and shortcomings" and his resignation was accepted by the party's central committee.

The 53-year-old's dramatic fall comes as Vietnam undergoes major political upheaval, with his predecessor also forced out in an anti-corruption drive that has seen several ministers fired and top business leaders tried for fraud.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

VNA said Thuong had violated unspecified "regulations" and failed to set a proper example as head of state.

"Comrade Vo Van Thuong's violations and shortcomings have caused bad public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, State and himself personally," VNA said.

"Fully aware of his responsibility to the Party, State and People, he submitted his resignation from his assigned positions."

Thuong became president on March 2 last year after president Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned in a sudden move unusual for Vietnam, where political changes have long been carefully orchestrated, with an emphasis on stability.

Before Phuc, only one other Communist Party president had ever stepped down, and that was for health reasons.

While the president is head of state, real power is seen to lie with party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is regarded as the architect behind the anti-corruption drive, which has proved popular among the Vietnamese public.

 

Top News

Vietnam / President Resign / graft

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

Now | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

3h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

6h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

23m | Videos
Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

1h | Videos
Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

3h | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

4h | Videos