US supports Bangladesh’s pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign

The United States supports national campaign to vaccinate Bangladeshi children ages 5-11 against Covid-19.

US Embassy on Thursday joined the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Education, and international partners to launch the national pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign to vaccinate children with pediatric doses of US-donated Pfizer vaccines, read a media release.

"This is a remarkable step for kids, for parents, and for the entire nation. We hope these vaccines enable young Bangladeshis to return to more normal lives to pursue their studies and dreams more fully," said US Ambassador Peter Haas.

Bangladesh children's Covid-19 vaccination campaign includes over $7.3 million and comes alongside other assistance from COVAX.

UNICEF Country Representative Sheldon Yett, and other Bangladeshi government officials and representatives of international organizations attended the special event, at which the first group of young Bangladeshis received their first shots.

The United States recently donated over three million pediatric doses of Pfizer vaccines and committed to donating a total of over 40 million (4 crore) pediatric doses.

The United States has donated over 75 million (7.5 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, accounting for more than two-thirds of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh to date.

US support has also trained over 51,000 healthcare providers and other workers on safely administering vaccines across 64 districts, donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers to help transport 57 million doses of vaccines to remote areas, and directly provided 47 million vaccinations.

The United States has contributed more than $140 million in Covid-19 related development and humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh, the PR added.