US supports Bangladesh’s pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 06:08 pm

Related News

US supports Bangladesh’s pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 06:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United States supports national campaign to vaccinate Bangladeshi children ages 5-11 against Covid-19.

US Embassy on Thursday joined the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Education, and international partners to launch the national pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign to vaccinate children with pediatric doses of US-donated Pfizer vaccines, read a media release.

"This is a remarkable step for kids, for parents, and for the entire nation.  We hope these vaccines enable young Bangladeshis to return to more normal lives to pursue their studies and dreams more fully," said US Ambassador Peter Haas.

Bangladesh children's Covid-19 vaccination campaign includes over $7.3 million and comes alongside other assistance from COVAX. 

UNICEF Country Representative Sheldon Yett, and other Bangladeshi government officials and representatives of international organizations attended the special event, at which the first group of young Bangladeshis received their first shots.

The United States recently donated over three million pediatric doses of Pfizer vaccines and committed to donating a total of over 40 million (4 crore) pediatric doses. 

The United States has donated over 75 million (7.5 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, accounting for more than two-thirds of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh to date.

US support has also trained over 51,000 healthcare providers and other workers on safely administering vaccines across 64 districts, donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers to help transport 57 million doses of vaccines to remote areas, and directly provided 47 million vaccinations.

The United States has contributed more than $140 million in Covid-19 related development and humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh, the PR added.

US Ambassador Peter D Haas / Covid Vaccination / covid vaccine children / school children vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

4h | Panorama
Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

8h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

29m | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

1h | Videos
Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

4h | Videos
Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system