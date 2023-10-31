US ambassador meets CEC, hopes all sides will engage in dialogue without preconditions

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Tuesday (31 October) hoped that all sides going forward will engage in a "dialogue" without preconditions to de-escalate tensions and find a path forward to free, fair and peaceful elections.

"Political violence by any side has no place in democratic elections," he said after his meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the EC office.

US Ambassador Haas also urged to avoid any action that undermines the democratic election process, including the use of violence, preventing people from exercising their rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and internet access – calling to question the ability to conduct free and fair elections.

Thanking the CEC for his time, the US ambassador said during their meeting, he urged for transparency and accountability in the Election Commission's unique constitutional role in essential work towards organizing elections.

He said that free and fair elections, as they all know, happen over weeks and months before the actual day votes are cast.

US Ambassador Haas said voters, political parties, government, security forces, civil society, media and the Election Commission all are responsible regarding that.