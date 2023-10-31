US ambassador meets CEC, hopes all sides will engage in dialogue without preconditions

Politics

UNB
31 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 01:49 pm

Related News

US ambassador meets CEC, hopes all sides will engage in dialogue without preconditions

UNB
31 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 01:49 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Tuesday (31 October) hoped that all sides going forward will engage in a "dialogue" without preconditions to de-escalate tensions and find a path forward to free, fair and peaceful elections.

"Political violence by any side has no place in democratic elections," he said after his meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the EC office.

US Ambassador Haas also urged to avoid any action that undermines the democratic election process, including the use of violence, preventing people from exercising their rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and internet access – calling to question the ability to conduct free and fair elections.

Thanking the CEC for his time, the US ambassador said during their meeting, he urged for transparency and accountability in the Election Commission's unique constitutional role in essential work towards organizing elections.

He said that free and fair elections, as they all know, happen over weeks and months before the actual day votes are cast.

US Ambassador Haas said voters, political parties, government, security forces, civil society, media and the Election Commission all are responsible regarding that.

Bangladesh / Top News

Peter D. Haas / US Ambassador Peter D Haas / Bangladesh politics / Bangladesh Election / Bangladesh / Bangladesh-US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

1h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

1h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

1h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

4h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

18h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

21h | TBS Food